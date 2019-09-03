Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) to Post -$0.23 EPS

Equities analysts expect Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Alphatec’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Alphatec reported earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.73). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alphatec.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 45.29% and a negative return on equity of 211.15%. The business had revenue of $27.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.37 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATEC. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEC traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.02. 333,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,881. Alphatec has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $6.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average of $3.84.

In other Alphatec news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $42,412.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 511,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,431,344.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.88, for a total value of $588,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 811,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,769,338.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,929 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,913 over the last 90 days. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATEC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alphatec by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,565,612 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,901 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,261,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 728.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 290,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 255,000 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 883,159 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 116,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

