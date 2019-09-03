Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) to Post $1.32 EPS

Brokerages expect that Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30. Preferred Bank reported earnings of $1.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full-year earnings of $5.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $43.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 33.21% and a return on equity of 17.73%.

PFBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson set a $56.00 price target on shares of Preferred Bank and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. B. Riley cut shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFBC. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Preferred Bank by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Preferred Bank by 72,425.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.94. The company had a trading volume of 35,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,559. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $751.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.35. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $39.87 and a one year high of $61.88.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

