Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) to report $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.17. Shake Shack reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Shake Shack.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $152.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.77 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Shake Shack’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on SHAK shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Shake Shack to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.99.

NYSE:SHAK traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,031,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,501. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Shake Shack has a one year low of $40.67 and a one year high of $100.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.26.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $87,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 212,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total transaction of $15,929,068.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 673,617 shares of company stock worth $50,474,113. Corporate insiders own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its position in Shake Shack by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 36,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Shake Shack by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Change Path LLC raised its position in Shake Shack by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Shake Shack by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

