Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) to Announce -$0.28 EPS

Brokerages expect South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) to report ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.32). South Jersey Industries reported earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for South Jersey Industries.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09). South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $266.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. South Jersey Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SJI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.43.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 30.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 65.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 6.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 748,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,006,000 after acquiring an additional 46,736 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 5.0% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SJI traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.47. 329,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,481. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. South Jersey Industries has a 1 year low of $26.06 and a 1 year high of $36.72. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South Jersey Industries (SJI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.