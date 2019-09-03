Zacks: Brokerages Expect Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) to Post $4.80 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) to post $4.80 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Anthem’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.92 and the lowest is $4.64. Anthem reported earnings of $3.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Anthem will report full-year earnings of $19.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.30 to $19.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $22.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.57 to $23.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.88 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.21%. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup upgraded Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $289.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Anthem from $359.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.40.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 8,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.92, for a total transaction of $2,505,877.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,421,317.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total value of $152,937.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,932,570.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 46.3% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 38.0% in the second quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 4.2% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 10.1% in the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded down $3.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $258.10. 1,038,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,705,186. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.27. The company has a market capitalization of $66.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.74. Anthem has a 52-week low of $227.16 and a 52-week high of $317.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.14%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

