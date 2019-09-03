Zacks: Brokerages Expect Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.16 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) will report sales of $22.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Energy Recovery’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.90 million and the lowest is $21.42 million. Energy Recovery posted sales of $13.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 63.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Recovery will report full year sales of $83.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $83.10 million to $84.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $101.44 million, with estimates ranging from $89.40 million to $113.47 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Energy Recovery.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $22.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Energy Recovery’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ERII shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Energy Recovery in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Energy Recovery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Energy Recovery and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

NASDAQ ERII traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,671. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average of $9.64. Energy Recovery has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $12.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.83 million, a P/E ratio of 45.65 and a beta of 4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other Energy Recovery news, VP Rodney Clemente sold 36,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $440,396.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 81,299 shares in the company, valued at $969,084.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Peter Michelet sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $100,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $150,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,635 shares of company stock worth $746,307. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERII. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Energy Recovery by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the 2nd quarter worth about $641,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,059,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 127,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.33% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

