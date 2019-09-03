Zacks: Brokerages Expect Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) to Announce -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) to report ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Express’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Express posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 154.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, December 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Express will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.16). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Express.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $472.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.67 million. Express had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a positive return on equity of 0.34%. Express’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

EXPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners set a $3.00 price target on shares of Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley set a $4.00 price target on shares of Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Express from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Express in the 4th quarter worth about $9,096,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Express by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Express by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 13,821 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Express in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Express by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 18,823 shares during the period.

Express stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.04. 1,143,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,833,318. The company has a market cap of $142.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Express has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $11.69.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

