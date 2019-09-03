Zacks: Brokerages Set $13.50 Price Target for Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT)

Shares of Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $13.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Select Bancorp an industry rank of 168 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Select Bancorp stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.75. 13,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,022. The stock has a market cap of $209.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Select Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $13.02.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $13.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.93 million. Select Bancorp had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 7.35%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Select Bancorp will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLCT. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Select Bancorp by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 162,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 58,426 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Select Bancorp by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 50,351 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Select Bancorp by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 21,952 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Select Bancorp by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 18,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Select Bancorp by 521.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. 47.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Select Bancorp

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, Money market deposit and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

