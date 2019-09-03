Zacks: Brokerages Set $15.00 Target Price for Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price objective of $15.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Lakeland Industries an industry rank of 207 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LAKE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of LAKE traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.53. The company had a trading volume of 443 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,500. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $83.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.61. Lakeland Industries has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $14.44.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $24.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.32 million. Lakeland Industries had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 1.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lakeland Industries will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 731,998 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,198,000 after acquiring an additional 18,733 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 316,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 10,278 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,723,000. Parthenon LLC raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 103.9% during the first quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 85,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 43,596 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 6.2% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 56,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

