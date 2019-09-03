Zacks Investment Research Lowers 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) to Sell

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “2U, Inc. is an education technology company. It is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that enables nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver their education to students anywhere. The Company offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs in social work, science, public administration, healthcare, laws, education, and business administration. It also offers a suite of technology-enabled services including content development, student acquisition, and state authorization services, as well as application advising, student and faculty support, and in-program student field placements. 2U, Inc. is based in Landover, Maryland. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TWOU. William Blair started coverage on shares of 2U in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of 2U from $78.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of 2U in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

TWOU traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $17.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,257. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.62 and a beta of 0.54. 2U has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $90.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.16. 2U had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $135.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that 2U will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Kenigsberg sold 7,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $286,105.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,341 shares in the company, valued at $5,538,488.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark Chernis purchased 32,250 shares of 2U stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $498,907.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,738.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 154,608 shares of company stock worth $2,263,302 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in 2U during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of 2U in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 2U in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of 2U in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 27.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

