Zacks Investment Research Lowers First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Bancorp is a one-bank holding company. The principal activity of the Company is the ownership and operation of First Bank. They also own and operate two nonbank subsidiaries, Montgomery Data Services, Inc. and First Bancorp Financial Services, Inc. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $35.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.52. First Bancorp has a one year low of $30.50 and a one year high of $42.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.16.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. First Bancorp had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $70.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.62 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,912 shares in the company, valued at $541,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning grew its position in First Bancorp by 2.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Bancorp by 1.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in First Bancorp by 7.7% during the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 6.8% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 9.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

