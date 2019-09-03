Zacks Investment Research Lowers Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Teligent, Inc. is a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures and markets topical formulations primarily in the United States. It sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex and ophthalmic dosage forms. Teligent Inc., formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc., is based in Buena, New Jersey. “

Get Teligent alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Teligent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

NASDAQ:TLGT opened at $0.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.91. Teligent has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.58 million. Teligent had a negative return on equity of 102.17% and a negative net margin of 46.67%. On average, analysts expect that Teligent will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Teligent by 496.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49,852 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teligent in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Teligent in the second quarter worth $44,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Teligent by 247.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 51,718 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Teligent in the second quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.07% of the company’s stock.

Teligent Company Profile

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. It offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teligent (TLGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teligent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teligent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.