Zacks: Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given Universal Technical Institute an industry rank of 151 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on UTI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTI. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 143,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 89,307 shares during the last quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC now owns 252,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 47,901 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 519,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 17,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UTI traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $5.51. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,409. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.61. Universal Technical Institute has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $5.74.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $79.04 million during the quarter. Universal Technical Institute had a negative net margin of 7.51% and a negative return on equity of 17.01%.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Technical Institute (UTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.