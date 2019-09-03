Zap One Day Volume Reaches $20,442.00 (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Zap token can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Cryptopia. Zap has a total market cap of $466,322.00 and approximately $20,442.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zap has traded down 36.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zap alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00038366 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.96 or 0.04500460 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000127 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000068 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Zap

Zap is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,534,257 tokens. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zap is www.zap.org. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zap

Zap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.