$0.20 EPS Expected for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) to post $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.22. Mueller Water Products reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mueller Water Products.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $274.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MWA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seaport Global Securities set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

In other Mueller Water Products news, EVP Gregory Rogowski sold 85,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $863,540.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 425,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,258.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arsdell Stephen C. Van bought 10,000 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at $323,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 224.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MWA traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.18. 5,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Mueller Water Products has a 12 month low of $8.47 and a 12 month high of $12.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average of $10.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 39.62%.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

