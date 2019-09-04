$0.24 EPS Expected for Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) will announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Paramount Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.24. Paramount Group also reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Paramount Group will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Paramount Group.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $188.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.21 million. Paramount Group had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 6.77%. Paramount Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PGRE. ValuEngine lowered Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Paramount Group by 805.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 14,441 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paramount Group by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 50,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,149 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Paramount Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paramount Group stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.25. 761,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.77. Paramount Group has a 1-year low of $12.18 and a 1-year high of $15.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

