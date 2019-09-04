$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) will report $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AmeriCold Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. AmeriCold Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that AmeriCold Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AmeriCold Realty Trust.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $438.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.30 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 1.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

COLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine cut AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.79.

Shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,034,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,675. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.67. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $37.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.84 and its 200 day moving average is $32.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.80%.

In other news, Director Kelly Hefner Barrett bought 6,000 shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.96 per share, with a total value of $209,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 316.5% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

About AmeriCold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

