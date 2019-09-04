$0.45 EPS Expected for Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Solar Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.46. Solar Capital posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Solar Capital will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Solar Capital.

Get Solar Capital alerts:

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Solar Capital had a net margin of 46.63% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $38.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.38 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Solar Capital in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.70.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLRC. Partners Group Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 631,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Solar Capital by 10.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 277,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,696,000 after purchasing an additional 25,533 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Solar Capital by 4.2% during the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solar Capital during the first quarter worth about $936,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Solar Capital by 3.4% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 329,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 10,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Solar Capital stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.45. The company had a trading volume of 62,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,308. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.92. Solar Capital has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $21.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $864.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.66%.

Solar Capital Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solar Capital (SLRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Solar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.