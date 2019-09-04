$0.45 EPS Expected for Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect that Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Solar Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.46. Solar Capital posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Solar Capital will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Solar Capital.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Solar Capital had a net margin of 46.63% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $38.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.38 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Solar Capital in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.70.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLRC. Partners Group Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 631,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Solar Capital by 10.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 277,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,696,000 after purchasing an additional 25,533 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Solar Capital by 4.2% during the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solar Capital during the first quarter worth about $936,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Solar Capital by 3.4% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 329,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 10,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Solar Capital stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.45. The company had a trading volume of 62,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,308. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.92. Solar Capital has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $21.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $864.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.66%.

Solar Capital Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solar Capital (SLRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Receive News & Ratings for Solar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.