$0.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Realogy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.89. Realogy also posted earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Realogy will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Realogy.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Realogy had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share.

RLGY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Realogy in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Stephens lowered shares of Realogy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Realogy from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Compass Point set a $7.00 price target on shares of Realogy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.29.

NYSE RLGY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.54. 745,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,634,060. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.15 million, a P/E ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.66. Realogy has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $21.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. Realogy’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realogy by 65.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,211,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,850,000 after acquiring an additional 7,225,274 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Realogy by 462.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,262 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Realogy by 1,709.0% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 859,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 811,786 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Realogy by 67,859.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 765,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,724,000 after acquiring an additional 764,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realogy during the second quarter worth $5,294,000.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

