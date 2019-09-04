$1.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Connecticut Water Service Inc (NASDAQ:CTWS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Connecticut Water Service Inc (NASDAQ:CTWS) to announce $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Connecticut Water Service’s earnings. Connecticut Water Service posted earnings per share of $1.31 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Connecticut Water Service will report full-year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.45 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Connecticut Water Service.

Connecticut Water Service (NASDAQ:CTWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.66 million during the quarter. Connecticut Water Service had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 9.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Connecticut Water Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Connecticut Water Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Connecticut Water Service in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Connecticut Water Service by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Connecticut Water Service in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Connecticut Water Service by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Connecticut Water Service by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. 53.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTWS traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.94. 16,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $846.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54 and a beta of -0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.14. Connecticut Water Service has a 1 year low of $62.80 and a 1 year high of $70.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Connecticut Water Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.21%.

Connecticut Water Service Company Profile

Connecticut Water Service, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated water company. The company operates through three segments: Water Operations, Real Estate Transactions, and Services and Rentals. The Water Operations segment supplies public drinking water and provides wastewater services.

