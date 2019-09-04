-$1.34 EPS Expected for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) will post ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.54) and the highest is ($1.04). Sarepta Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.56) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 139.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($7.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.69) to ($5.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($4.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.75) to ($3.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($2.66). The firm had revenue of $94.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.05 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 165.52% and a negative return on equity of 55.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.67) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SRPT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $201.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.78.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Richard Barry purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $122.50 per share, for a total transaction of $159,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,173,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,737,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram acquired 16,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.07 per share, with a total value of $2,000,133.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,231,523.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 26,252 shares of company stock valued at $3,109,234. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRPT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.1% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Corp grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.4% during the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 4,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,482,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,357. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.80. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 7.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 2.19. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $85.70 and a 52-week high of $165.87.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

