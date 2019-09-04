-$1.40 EPS Expected for Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) will announce earnings per share of ($1.40) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dermira’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.28) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.48). Dermira posted earnings per share of ($1.58) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Dermira will report full year earnings of ($4.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.63) to ($4.39). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($4.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.80) to ($3.82). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dermira.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.57. Dermira had a negative net margin of 306.91% and a negative return on equity of 478.29%. The firm had revenue of $66.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.16 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dermira from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dermira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. Mizuho raised shares of Dermira from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dermira in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Dermira currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.72.

In other news, CEO Thomas G. Wiggans acquired 23,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.54 per share, for a total transaction of $199,998.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,666 shares in the company, valued at $338,747.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Dermira by 0.5% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 251,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Dermira by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dermira by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dermira by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dermira by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Dermira stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.62. 487,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,210,712. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.74. The company has a market capitalization of $435.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 8.08. Dermira has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48.

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with dermatologic diseases in the United States. The company offers QBREXZA, a topical once-daily anticholinergic cloth for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in adult and pediatric patients nine years of age and older.

