1,081 Shares in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) Purchased by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,081 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,015,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,056,000 after purchasing an additional 106,624 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 898,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,557,000 after purchasing an additional 86,858 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 545,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,781,000 after acquiring an additional 41,114 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 459,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 318,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,432,000 after acquiring an additional 45,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James Bass sold 5,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $439,662.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,572,838.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total transaction of $53,033.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,360.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,788 shares of company stock worth $2,062,997 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

MRCY traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.35. 2,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,538. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 56.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.71 and its 200 day moving average is $70.56. Mercury Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $41.16 and a 52 week high of $89.44.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $176.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

MRCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

