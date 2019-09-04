$136.99 Million in Sales Expected for Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) will announce $136.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $139.10 million and the lowest is $134.54 million. Heartland Financial USA reported sales of $140.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full-year sales of $539.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $531.14 million to $547.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $572.32 million, with estimates ranging from $551.98 million to $589.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.32. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $138.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HTLF shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

NASDAQ HTLF traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,344. Heartland Financial USA has a 52 week low of $40.80 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.45%.

In related news, CFO Bryan Mckeag purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.76 per share, for a total transaction of $41,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTLF. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the second quarter worth $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter worth $33,000. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 187.8% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 28.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter worth $124,000. 51.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

