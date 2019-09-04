$142.79 Million in Sales Expected for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) to post sales of $142.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Perficient’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $142.40 million and the highest is $143.17 million. Perficient posted sales of $123.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Perficient will report full-year sales of $563.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $562.26 million to $564.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $606.82 million, with estimates ranging from $603.40 million to $610.23 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Perficient.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The company had revenue of $141.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.05 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

PRFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Perficient from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Nomura assumed coverage on Perficient in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $37.35. The company had a trading volume of 124,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,382. Perficient has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $38.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In other Perficient news, Chairman Jeffrey S. Davis sold 25,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total transaction of $921,498.84. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 429,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,649,346.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David S. Lundeen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total value of $360,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,763,249.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,230 shares of company stock worth $1,564,239. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRFT. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perficient in the 1st quarter valued at $1,167,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perficient during the 2nd quarter worth $777,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Perficient by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 872,921 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $23,909,000 after buying an additional 60,643 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its stake in Perficient by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 487,844 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $16,728,000 after buying an additional 205,642 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Perficient by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 339,783 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $11,661,000 after buying an additional 169,985 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

