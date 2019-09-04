$178.94 Million in Sales Expected for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) to report $178.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Insulet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $177.80 million and the highest is $180.40 million. Insulet reported sales of $151.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insulet will report full year sales of $710.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $707.55 million to $715.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $841.20 million, with estimates ranging from $792.42 million to $872.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Insulet.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $177.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.63 million. Insulet had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

PODD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Insulet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Insulet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Northland Securities downgraded Insulet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Insulet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Insulet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.71.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 19.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 129,239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,289,000 after purchasing an additional 21,206 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 74.6% in the second quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 165,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,801,000 after acquiring an additional 70,860 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 2.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 2,758.3% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 102.6% in the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 52,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 26,678 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PODD traded down $10.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.12. 5,587,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,345. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,142.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Insulet has a 1 year low of $70.80 and a 1 year high of $168.00.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

