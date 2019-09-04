$18.20 Million in Sales Expected for SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) to announce $18.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SB One Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.50 million. SB One Bancorp reported sales of $13.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SB One Bancorp will report full-year sales of $73.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $72.70 million to $75.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $80.40 million, with estimates ranging from $79.30 million to $81.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SB One Bancorp.

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. SB One Bancorp had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.20 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SBBX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SB One Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SB One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SB One Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBBX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.05. The stock had a trading volume of 41,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,735. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.50. SB One Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.30 and a 1-year high of $27.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from SB One Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. SB One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.28%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Leppert acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.89 per share, for a total transaction of $34,335.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,116.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Hontz sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $46,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,171. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,184 shares of company stock worth $49,441 and sold 6,607 shares worth $146,334. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of SB One Bancorp by 5.9% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 839,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,765,000 after acquiring an additional 46,610 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SB One Bancorp by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 433,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,700,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SB One Bancorp by 17.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,311,000 after buying an additional 60,386 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in SB One Bancorp by 12.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in SB One Bancorp by 4.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

SB One Bancorp Company Profile

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

