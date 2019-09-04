1irstcoin (FST) Hits Market Cap of $86.49 Million

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One 1irstcoin token can currently be purchased for about $3.92 or 0.00036750 BTC on popular exchanges including Instant Bitex, Crex24 and Token Store. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $86.49 million and $214,947.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 1irstcoin has traded up 18.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00012173 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Galilel (GALI) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000095 BTC.

iDealCash (DEAL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Dash Green (DASHG) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000410 BTC.

1irstcoin Token Profile

1irstcoin (CRYPTO:FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,085,000 tokens. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

1irstcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Crex24 and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

