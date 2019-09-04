$2.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) to post $2.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.21 billion. Caesars Entertainment also posted sales of $2.19 billion in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full year sales of $8.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.58 billion to $8.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.71 billion to $8.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.38%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CZR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.08.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, VP Les Ottolenghi sold 17,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $199,638.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,114 shares of company stock worth $597,753. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CZR. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $156,095,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 10.9% during the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77,581,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610,629 shares during the last quarter. Omni Partners LLP bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter worth $86,908,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 2,876.5% during the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 7,227,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,423,000 after purchasing an additional 6,984,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 74.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,413,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580,046 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CZR stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,809,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,116,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.21 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.05. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $12.23.

Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

