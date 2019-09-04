$2.38 Billion in Sales Expected for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) will post sales of $2.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.20 billion and the highest is $2.51 billion. Campbell Soup posted sales of $2.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.05 billion to $9.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 62.59% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Campbell Soup from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.09.

In related news, insider Robert Furbee sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,401.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stanley Polomski sold 9,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $399,109.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,385.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,132 shares of company stock worth $780,333 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 17.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 211,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after acquiring an additional 31,404 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at $534,000. Barings LLC boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 227.7% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 17,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at $315,000. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CPB traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.07. 2,395,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,412,096. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.48. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $32.03 and a twelve month high of $48.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

