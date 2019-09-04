234,486 Shares in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 234,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 94.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 333.3% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

BHVN has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity set a $80.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.18.

In other news, CEO Vlad Coric acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.22 per share, for a total transaction of $201,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Childs acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.37 per share, for a total transaction of $403,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 22,500 shares of company stock worth $900,675 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHVN traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.79. 21,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,602. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.83. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $67.86.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.09) by ($0.26). As a group, research analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd will post -7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

