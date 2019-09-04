$3.49 Million in Sales Expected for Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) will report sales of $3.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Verastem’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.76 million to $4.21 million. Verastem posted sales of $15.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verastem will report full-year sales of $10.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.54 million to $14.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $32.46 million, with estimates ranging from $29.22 million to $35.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Verastem.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 million. Verastem had a negative net margin of 526.42% and a negative return on equity of 118.53%.

VSTM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research cut Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Verastem from $14.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Raymond James cut Verastem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Verastem in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.46.

Shares of NASDAQ VSTM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.21. The company had a trading volume of 723,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,811. The company has a market capitalization of $93.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Verastem has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $9.91.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Verastem during the first quarter worth about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Verastem during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Verastem by 3,040.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 17,029 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Verastem during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Verastem by 43.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

