$328.45 Million in Sales Expected for DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) will report $328.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for DXP Enterprises’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $330.00 million and the lowest is $326.90 million. DXP Enterprises reported sales of $308.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that DXP Enterprises will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow DXP Enterprises.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $333.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.07 million. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 3.19%. DXP Enterprises’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on DXPE. ValuEngine downgraded DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Sidoti lowered DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BidaskClub raised DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet lowered DXP Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in DXP Enterprises by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 192.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DXP Enterprises stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.43. 70,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,543. The stock has a market cap of $571.36 million, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.56. DXP Enterprises has a twelve month low of $26.95 and a twelve month high of $47.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.49.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DXP Enterprises (DXPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.