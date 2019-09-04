360 Finance Inc (NASDAQ:QFIN) Given $29.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Shares of 360 Finance Inc (NASDAQ:QFIN) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $29.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given 360 Finance an industry rank of 95 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

QFIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of 360 Finance in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of 360 Finance in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of 360 Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in 360 Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in 360 Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in 360 Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in 360 Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $588,000. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

360 Finance stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.78. 3,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,882. 360 Finance has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $24.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.64.

360 Finance Company Profile

360 Finance, Inc operates a digital consumer finance platform in China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to prime and underserved borrowers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

