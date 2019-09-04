379 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Bought by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 379 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 1.9% during the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Starbucks by 0.3% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,395 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 0.4% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 30,160 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 0.8% during the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 14,929 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Starbucks by 3.0% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,373 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Cowen set a $93.00 price objective on Starbucks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.53.

In related news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 10,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $830,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,455 shares in the company, valued at $9,416,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin R. Johnson sold 23,390 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total value of $2,299,704.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,666 shares of company stock worth $11,342,038 in the last quarter. 3.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.98. The stock had a trading volume of 841,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,932,354. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 125.91% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 59.50%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.