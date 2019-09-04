3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,081 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 31,300 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.05% of 3M worth $52,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,416,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,410,584,000 after purchasing an additional 353,754 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in 3M by 4.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,440,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $769,633,000 after acquiring an additional 173,877 shares during the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen raised its position in 3M by 20,703.2% during the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,685,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672,577 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in 3M by 5.1% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,611,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $452,595,000 after acquiring an additional 126,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its position in 3M by 15.8% during the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,296,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $398,105,000 after acquiring an additional 312,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total value of $177,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 target price on shares of 3M and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of 3M from $221.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.54.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.15. 617,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,778,059. The company has a market capitalization of $93.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $154.00 and a 52-week high of $219.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.80.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 55.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.07%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

