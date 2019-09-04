$4.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) to report earnings per share of $4.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cigna’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.51. Cigna reported earnings per share of $3.84 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Cigna will report full-year earnings of $16.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.53 to $16.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $18.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.30 to $19.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cigna.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.56. Cigna had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $34.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.89 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 198.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cigna from $241.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.82.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,915,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,152. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.43 and a 200-day moving average of $163.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Cigna has a 12-month low of $141.95 and a 12-month high of $226.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 1,351.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,334,509 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $367,802,000 after buying an additional 2,173,662 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 21.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,229,261 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,966,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,463 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,173 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $936,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,556 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Cigna by 34.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,895,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $787,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,911 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Cigna by 23.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,565,966 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $573,487,000 after purchasing an additional 686,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cigna (CI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.