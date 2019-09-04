42,622 Shares in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) Purchased by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 42,622 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 17,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 18,336.2% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 12,721 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 12,652 shares during the period. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHK. TheStreet downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James downgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group set a $2.00 price target on Chesapeake Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.38.

Shares of CHK traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,060,104. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $4.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average is $2.30.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 90.53%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

