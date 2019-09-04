4,409 Shares in ARK Web x.0 ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Bought by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Web x.0 ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.05% of ARK Web x.0 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in ARK Web x.0 ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Web x.0 ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ARK Web x.0 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 84,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Web x.0 ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Web x.0 ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARK Web x.0 ETF stock traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $49.73. The stock had a trading volume of 452 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,470. ARK Web x.0 ETF has a 52-week low of $40.19 and a 52-week high of $59.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.42.

