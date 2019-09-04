$861.25 Million in Sales Expected for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) to post sales of $861.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for EQT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $744.00 million and the highest is $948.00 million. EQT reported sales of $1.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EQT will report full year sales of $4.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $4.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for EQT.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $958.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.86 million. EQT had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EQT shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Macquarie started coverage on EQT in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on EQT from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on EQT from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.03.

In other news, EVP Erin R. Centofanti sold 2,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $47,609.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,174,000. Salient Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $636,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 44,808 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,674,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQT stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.62. 199,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,903,754. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $27.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. EQT’s payout ratio is 7.06%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

