$939.83 Million in Sales Expected for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) to report $939.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for NiSource’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $923.36 million and the highest is $956.30 million. NiSource posted sales of $895.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that NiSource will report full year sales of $5.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.31 billion to $5.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NiSource.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NI. TheStreet raised NiSource from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Argus upgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded NiSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded NiSource from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.32.

Shares of NYSE NI traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,762,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.40. NiSource has a 52 week low of $24.19 and a 52 week high of $30.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

In other NiSource news, EVP Carrie J. Hightman sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $659,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 329,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,863,041.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Violet Sistovaris sold 40,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $1,178,209.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,088,831.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,405 shares of company stock worth $2,768,990 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NI. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

Featured Story: Put Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NiSource (NI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.