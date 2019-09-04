AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.00.

A number of research firms have commented on ABBV. TheStreet downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Svb Leerink upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $65.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,886,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,780,720. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.30 and its 200-day moving average is $75.33. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $62.66 and a 52-week high of $96.60.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 182.70%. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.11%.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.86 per share, with a total value of $3,622,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 92,114 shares in the company, valued at $6,066,628.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William J. Chase acquired 30,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.30 per share, for a total transaction of $2,045,920.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 169,552 shares in the company, valued at $11,410,849.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 152,452 shares of company stock worth $10,128,541. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the second quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 44,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% during the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, BTIM Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% during the second quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 27,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

