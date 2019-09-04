Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment (TSE:FAP) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment (TSE:FAP)’s stock price was down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$3.43 and last traded at C$3.44, approximately 16,460 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 51,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.47.

The stock has a market capitalization of $177.90 million and a PE ratio of 163.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.83.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,857.14%.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Profile (TSE:FAP)

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of the Asia-Pacific region.

