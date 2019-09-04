ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ABMD. Morgan Stanley cut ABIOMED from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet cut ABIOMED from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of ABIOMED in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research cut ABIOMED from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ABIOMED from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABIOMED presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $316.50.

ABIOMED stock opened at $183.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.64. ABIOMED has a 52 week low of $181.02 and a 52 week high of $459.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.01, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.46.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 32.35%. The firm had revenue of $207.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ABIOMED will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO David M. Weber sold 8,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.26, for a total value of $1,669,674.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 132,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,414,635.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,219,136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $578,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,705 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 338.3% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 815,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,436,000 after acquiring an additional 629,455 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 314.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 648,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,120,000 after acquiring an additional 491,750 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,431,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $633,440,000 after acquiring an additional 370,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,389,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $882,977,000 after acquiring an additional 290,358 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

