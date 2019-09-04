Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) by 13.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 703,300 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Abraxas Petroleum were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXAS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,554,853 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,055,000 after acquiring an additional 253,765 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 3,993,528 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,544,099 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,814 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 297.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,271,270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 951,493 shares during the period. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 905,510 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 348,230 shares during the period. 51.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AXAS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,694. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.08. Abraxas Petroleum Corp. has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $2.57. The company has a market cap of $84.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.73.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Abraxas Petroleum had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 29.82%. The business had revenue of $34.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Abraxas Petroleum Corp. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AXAS shares. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Abraxas Petroleum in a research note on Friday, June 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Abraxas Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

