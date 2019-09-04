Abulaba Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2,605.00 (AAA)

Abulaba (CURRENCY:AAA) traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 4th. Abulaba has a market capitalization of $320.00 and approximately $2,605.00 worth of Abulaba was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abulaba token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and BiteBTC. Over the last week, Abulaba has traded down 79% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009587 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00207888 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.92 or 0.01260620 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000594 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000149 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00086206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00016974 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00020276 BTC.

About Abulaba

Abulaba’s total supply is 397,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,090,818 tokens. Abulaba’s official website is abulaba.co. Abulaba’s official Twitter account is @AbulabaCapital.

Abulaba Token Trading

Abulaba can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abulaba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abulaba should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abulaba using one of the exchanges listed above.

