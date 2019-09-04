Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acadia Realty Trust is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT focused primarily on the ownership, acquisition, redevelopment and management of neighborhood and community shopping centers. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AKR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup set a $30.00 target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Acadia Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

AKR traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $28.23. 28,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,610. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.69. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $23.11 and a twelve month high of $29.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.31 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 1.78%. Acadia Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christopher Conlon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $556,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John J. Gottfried sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total transaction of $833,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $833,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 24,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 111,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 253,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,922,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

