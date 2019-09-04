Accord Financial (TSE:ACD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.64

Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$8.64 and last traded at C$8.64, with a volume of 889 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.72.

The company has a market capitalization of $73.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Accord Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.41%.

Accord Financial Company Profile (TSE:ACD)

Accord Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides asset-based financial services to industrial and commercial enterprises primarily in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the asset-based lending, which entails financing or purchasing receivables on a recourse basis, as well as financing other tangible assets, such as inventory and equipment; and provision of lease and equipment, working capital, and film and media production financing, as well as credit guarantees and collection services generally without financing.

