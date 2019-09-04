ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.98

ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.98 and traded as high as $15.77. ACM Research shares last traded at $15.76, with a volume of 7,869 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ACM Research in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ACM Research in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.91 million, a P/E ratio of 28.55 and a beta of -0.54.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. ACM Research had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $29.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ACM Research Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACMR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ACM Research by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 10,985 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 40.9% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 106.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

About ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

