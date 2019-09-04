Acorn Energy (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.31

Shares of Acorn Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:ACFN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.31 and traded as high as $0.29. Acorn Energy shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 10,900 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.31.

Acorn Energy (OTCMKTS:ACFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter.

In other Acorn Energy news, insider Jan H. Loeb purchased 5,409,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.24 per share, with a total value of $1,298,174.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Mohr purchased 833,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.24 per share, with a total value of $199,999.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

About Acorn Energy (OTCMKTS:ACFN)

Acorn Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and markets wireless remote monitoring and control systems for various markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Power Generation (PG) Monitoring and Cathodic Protection (CP) Monitoring. The PG segment provides wireless remote monitoring and control systems, and services for critical assets, which include stand-by power generators, compressors, batteries, pumps, pumpjacks, light towers, turbines, and other industrial equipment; and Internet of Things applications.

